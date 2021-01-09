Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells $10,397,963.40 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00.

YELP stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -191.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,162 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,724 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 477,291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $2,874,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 822.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 250,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 223,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

