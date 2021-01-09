Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.95.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

