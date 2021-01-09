Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85.
Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.