Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85.

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

