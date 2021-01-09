Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Down 13.8%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price was down 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 24,122,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,260,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $287.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xunlei by 80.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.