XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Shares of XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) rose 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.39 and last traded at $68.39. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

