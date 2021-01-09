Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.49.
About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
