Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Investment and Development, and Others. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

