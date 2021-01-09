Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Smith Barney Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

