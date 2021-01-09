Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Securiti assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.