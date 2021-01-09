Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells $31,080.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,082.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $4.93 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

