Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.12

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.12 and last traded at $94.79, with a volume of 1052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,687,997.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

