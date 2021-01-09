Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 7.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) dropped 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 21,236,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,443,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,053 shares of company stock worth $10,045,415. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $99,521,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 452,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

