Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 7.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) dropped 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 21,236,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,443,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
In other news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,053 shares of company stock worth $10,045,415. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $99,521,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 452,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
