Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

WDAY opened at $227.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.04 and a 200 day moving average of $210.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -121.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,894 shares of company stock worth $126,522,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

