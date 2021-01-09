Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Workday posted sales of $976.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total value of $2,043,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,894 shares of company stock valued at $126,522,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,570. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $259.01.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

