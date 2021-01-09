Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

