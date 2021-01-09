WOM Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $19.17 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $19.17 million and $1.57 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.