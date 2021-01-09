Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

WWW stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

