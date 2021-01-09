Wolfe Research Downgrades Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SF. Compass Point lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.39.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.