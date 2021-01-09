Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $181.04

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $181.04 and traded as high as $187.60. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) shares last traded at $183.95, with a volume of 7,520,493 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.14 ($2.51).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.01.
In other news, insider Andrew Higginson bought 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
