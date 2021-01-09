Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $181.04

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $181.04 and traded as high as $187.60. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) shares last traded at $183.95, with a volume of 7,520,493 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.14 ($2.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson bought 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

