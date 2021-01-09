Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $53.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

