Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

