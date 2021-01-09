Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.17.

NYSE:WSM opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,870. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

