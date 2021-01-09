William Blair Weighs in on Certara, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Certara in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CERT opened at $35.13 on Friday. Certara has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

