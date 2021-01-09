Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE WPM opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

