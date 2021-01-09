West Oak Capital LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 156,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.