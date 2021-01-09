West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

