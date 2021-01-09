WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $60.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. Stephens began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.51. 301,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,031. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

