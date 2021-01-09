Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 418,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,282,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 415,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

