Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 63,892 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,892 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of DaVita worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in DaVita by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DaVita by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

