Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 154 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

NYSE:MS opened at $75.25 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

