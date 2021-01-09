Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.