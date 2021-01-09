Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 163,879 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,502,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $183.55 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.52. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

