Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,107 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Humana worth $28,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $436.77 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. BidaskClub upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

