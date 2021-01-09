WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.75. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE WEC opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

