Webcoin Trading Down 40.7% Over Last Week (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Webcoin has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $18,977.04 and approximately $2,645.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.75 or 0.02659373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94, $10.39 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.