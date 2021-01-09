WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Given New $353.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

WDFC stock traded up $31.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.15. 311,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $320.00.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 168.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 103.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

