Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

WAFD stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

