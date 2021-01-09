Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.20 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

