Waltonchain (WTC) Tops One Day Volume of $2.64 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $25.15 million and $2.64 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.84 or 0.03000016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

