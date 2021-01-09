Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Walmart by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 64,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 40,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

