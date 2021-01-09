Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €111.60 ($131.29).

Several research firms have recently commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

ETR WCH opened at €121.25 ($142.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €118.40 ($139.29). The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.