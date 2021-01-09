W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $396.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.69. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.