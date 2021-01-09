W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $70.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRB. BidaskClub cut W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,297. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

