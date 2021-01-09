Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

VVNT opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

