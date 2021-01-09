Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $139.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 2.03. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $140.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.42 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

