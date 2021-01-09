Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 910,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 551,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

VGZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

