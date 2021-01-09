Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Up 11.4%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 1,045,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 971,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. BidaskClub lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $443,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,092.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,974 shares of company stock worth $1,703,181. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

