Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

VIR opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $239,246.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,092.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,974 shares of company stock worth $1,703,181. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

