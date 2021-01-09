Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIPS. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of VIPS opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

