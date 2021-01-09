VINchain (VIN) Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.08 million and $98,974.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00108142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00691943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052014 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

