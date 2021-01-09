Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.64 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $484.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

